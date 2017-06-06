Police search for missing Eggborough man

Share Share +1 Shares 3

Police searching for a missing man from Eggborough are appealing for help from the public.

Kristen Strickland was last seen at around 11.45am today, when he was dropped off in the carpark of Lidl in Knottingley.

The 28-year-old was wearing a blue tracksuit and black or grey Adidas coat.

Kristen is described as around 5ft 8ins tall, slim with mousey-blond short hair.

Police are concerned for his wellbeing and are urging anyone who thinks they have seen him or has information to call 101, select option 1 and quote reference number NYP-06062017-0264.