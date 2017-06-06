Call for new help as hospice marks Volunteers’ Week

Share Share +1 Shares 3

Internet-savvy shoppers and bright sparks are being sought to help Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People as it marks Volunteers’ Week.

The hospice’s appeal for new volunteers to run its Ebay shop and to carry out safety tests on electrical goods donated for sale coincides with Volunteers’ Week, which runs from 1st to 7 June 2017, and is a chance to celebrate the contribution volunteers make.

Martin House’s Ebay shop is used to sell more unusual or higher value items, and last year made nearly £10,000 for the hospice.

The role involves photographing and listing items for sale on the site, as well as dispatching sold goods and also researching and liaising with local auctioneers for pieces which are more appropriate to go to auction.

A second volunteer is needed to carry out PAT electrical safety checks before second-hand electrical goods go on sale. Last year Martin House raised £13,000 from the sale of electrical items – which is almost equivalent to the £15,000 cost of providing 24 hours of care.

Martin House provides care and support to children and young people with life-limiting illnesses and their families throughout West, North and East Yorkshire. As well as caring for them at its Boston Spa hospice, it provides community support in hospitals and homes, and bereavement care to families.

Vicki Burnett, head of retail at Martin House, said: This would suit someone like a retired electrician, but we can give full training to anyone who is interested in the role. Similarly we will give any training needed to our new Ebay volunteer, and our existing volunteer Lisa – who has successfully run the Ebay shop for several years – will be there to handover. Volunteering is an incredibly rewarding experience, it’s a chance to make new friends, learn new skills and support a charity. We couldn’t provide the care and services we do without the dedication and commitment of our volunteers.

Both roles are flexible to suit volunteers, within a Monday to Friday working week, and can be based either at Martin House in Boston Spa or the furniture warehouse at Thorp Arch.

Anyone who is interested in either role, or who would like to volunteer at any of Martin House’s shops or warehouse can contact the hospice on 01937 844569 or email fundraising@martinhouse.org.uk, or visit www.martinhouse.org.uk for more information.