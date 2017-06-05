Poll shows landslide win for Labour in Harrogate and Knaresborough

Share Share +1 Shares 571

A poll has shown a landslide win for the Labour Party in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

The poll undertaken by the Harrogate Informer and has shown the following result:

Labour – 67%

Conservative – 20%

Liberal Democrat -10%

Independent – 3%

The poll was undertaken over the 3 and 4 June 2017 and over 461 casting a vote.

The accuracy of the poll ?

The poll excluded people that had already voted based upon a browser cookie and device ip address. This does not make it impossible to return a poll vote twice, but it does make it very difficult.

Also, the poll was open to all, so it will be biased to those that actually saw the poll and were then motivated to make their opinion known by completing.

Much can be discussed about the accuracy of any poll, but there is no denying that this poll is predicting a huge win for Labour.

Andrew Jones MP has represented the town since 2010, following Phil Willis who was elected in 1997. 1997 was a landslide year for Labour, but Harrogate turned to the Liberal Democrats.