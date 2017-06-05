Harrogate heads to a ‘galaxy far far away’ with major new fan convention

Share Share +1 Shares 64

THOUSANDS of pop culture and gaming fans are expected in Harrogate this autumn as a major new public event comes to the Convention Centre.

Organisers of Fanatic 2017 promise to transform Harrogate into ‘a galaxy far far away’ in a weekend which will feature personal appearances from famous actors including stars of Game of Thrones, Lord of The Rings and James Bond.

The event comes to Harrogate following the success of a similar fan convention in Wales. Now the man behind the Welsh show, Jaime Milner, said it’s time to bring a similar experience to the north of England.

Jaime Milner said: Harrogate is a super venue and a super town. It’s time the North had its own event. We want this to grow and become a flagship event. There’s going to be lots of weird and wonderful things and costumes galore. We’ll have special celebrity guests, photo opportunities, video gaming and table-top gaming. The town will be transformed. You are going to feel as if you are in a galaxy far far away.

Jaime described the line-up of special guests as one of the best the show had featured in its 10-year history.

Amongst those heading to Harrogate Convention Centre will be John Rhys-Davies, who played Gimli in The Lord of the Rings, while former Bond villain actor Andrew Scott is also set to appear.

Simon Kent, director of Harrogate Convention Centre, said: This is a great event for Harrogate because we’ve never held anything like it before and it’s going to bring a lot of visitors to town. We have a great track record of nurturing new events in Harrogate and I know Fanatic is going to find a very welcoming home at the Convention Centre. This type of convention is hugely popular around the world and it’s good to see North Yorkshire attracting its own fan event.

Fanatic 2017 takes place on the weekend of 2 and 3 September 2017.