Fishing patrols to ensure anglers stay legal in Harrogate

Joint patrols have taken place in the Harrogate area as part of an ongoing operation to protect fish and fisheries.

The close season for coarse fishing on rivers runs between 15 March and 15 June inclusive. Anglers also need permission to fish at their chosen location (such as membership or day ticket) and a current rod licence. Failure to comply could result in a court appearance and loss of your fishing tackle.

North Yorkshire Police has been working closely with the Environment Agency and the Angling Trust on Operation Traverse – to look out for illegal fishing and enforce the law on local rivers. Most recently, on Saturday 3 June, officers conducted joint patrols in the Harrogate area.

PC David Mackay, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, said: Responsible angling is a great pastime – so please stick within the rules and enjoy the summer.

As part of North Yorkshire Police’s “Call it in” campaign, the Rural Taskforce is asking people to note down and report any suspicious activity, particularly in remote or isolated areas. Information from local residents and anglers could prove crucial in identifying offenders and bringing them to justice. Anyone who suspects illegal fishing should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or the Environment Agency on 0800 80 70 60.