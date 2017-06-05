Champions in Paris

Share Share +1 Shares 6

Pupils from Harrogate Ladies’ College were recently crowned champions of the Challenger Vase Tournament when they travelled to Disneyland® Paris to compete in the Junior International Netball Festival.

The festival, organised in partnership with England Netball, took place over 3 days and featured 32 teams from around the world including as far as Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

Two teams from Harrogate Ladies’ College travelled to Paris to compete in the Festival in the U14 category. As well as 2 days of competitive netball tournaments the festival also included masterclasses with international netball players.

At the end of the 3 days Harrogate Ladies’ College were named Champions of the U14 Challenger Vase Competition and were 6th in the Challenger Cup Competition out of 32 teams.

Nicky Priestley, Netball Coach at Harrogate Ladies’ College said: It was a fantastic experience for the girls to play teams from all over the world and the masterclasses will definitely help them further improve their skills going forward. The girls worked really hard and played really well, being crowned champions of the Challenger Vase Competition and coming 6th overall was just the icing on the cake!

As well as a busy schedule of netball the girls also managed to fit in visits to both Disney parks!