Caravans seized after Sutton Bank trip

Two caravans have been seized by police this morning after coming to officers’ attention as they were driven up Sutton Bank.

Caravans are prohibited from going up or down Sutton Bank, near Thirsk, due to its steep gradient and hairpin bend. An alternative route is clearly signposted through Coxwold and Ampleforth.

At 10am on Monday 5 June, officers stopped two caravans which had travelled up the bank. However, unfortunately for both drivers, it then emerged that neither of them had the correct licence to tow the caravans anyway.

Both drivers were reported for driving other than in accordance with their licences, and the caravans were seized by police – until someone with a suitable licence can come and retrieve them.