Driver dies following collision near Settle

Share Share +1 Shares 0

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision near Settle.

The collision took place at approximately 3.45pm on Friday (2 June 2017) on the A65 at the junction with the B6480at BuckHaw Brow.

It involved two vehicles, a blue Volkswagen Tiguan which was towing a small single axle trailer and a green Skoda Yeti.

A 74-year-old man from the Ingleton area, the driver of the Tiguan, was taken by land ambulance to Airedale Hospital but sadly passed away a short time later.

The road remained closed for around six hours for police collision investigators to examine the scene. It reopened at 10pm.

Police are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or saw either the Volkswagen or the Skoda prior to the collision.

If you have any information that may help the investigation, please call 101, select option 2, and ask for Andrew Ingram. Or email andrew.ingram@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 12170095873.