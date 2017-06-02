Smithers Viscient appoints European Director of Ecotoxicology

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Smithers Viscient, a global contract research organisation (CRO), announced the appointment of to the role of Director of Ecotoxicology.

Their European base is on Skipton Road in Harrogate.

Mitchell joins Smithers as an experienced manager of both commercial and site operations with over 25 years spent within contract research and testing organisations including ALcontrol, Geneius Labs and Safepharm.

Steve Dean, Managing Director, Smithers Viscient Europe said: A dynamic and innovative leader with experience of working with scientific teams, David will strengthen our operational leadership to help meet our clients’ needs and build on success.” “David has excellent strategic and technical skills and we believe his drive and passion will be a great asset to support our client base and serve European operations.

Most recently, Mitchell was employed as General Manager for Eurofins UK where he had responsibility for both commercial and operational management of 2 Laboratories in the UK. Mitchell graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Combined Science from the University of Glamorgan, Wales.