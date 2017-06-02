Harrogate man receives ban following drug driving

Share Share +1 Shares 4

A Harrogate man has been banned from the roads for 18 months after traffic police caught him drug driving on the A19 at Selby.

Stephen John Baines, 31, pleaded guilty to the offence at York Magistrates’ Court on 25 May 2017.

A blood test result, obtained after Baines was arrested while behind the wheel of the blue Vauxhall Astra in the early hours of Tuesday 4 April 2017, confirmed that he was over the specified limit for cannabis and almost three times over the specified limit for benzoylcgonine.

Baines was also found to be in possession of cannabis, a loaded air rifle and an imitation firearm. He pleaded guilty to these offences and has been ordered to do 180 hours of community service over the next 12 months as well as pay £170 in fines and costs. The items have been confiscated.

Traffic Constable Mark Patterson, of North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group, said: It is satisfying to know that we have taken another dangerous motorist off the roads who blatantly disregards the safety of others. We will not tolerate drivers who think it is acceptable to drive a vehicle whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It is an absolute priority to catch these individuals and put them before the courts before they do any harm.