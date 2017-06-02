Assault outside McDonalds in Harrogate

Share Share +1 Shares 12

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an assault that occurred outside McDonalds in Harrogate.

It happened on Oxford Street at approximately 1 am on Sunday 30 April 2017 when a man was attacked by an unknown person.

The man was found unconscious with head injuries and taken to Harrogate Hospital for treatment.

Police are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, we are appealing for witnesses who may have witnessed the assault take place.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Matthew Reeve. You can also email matthew.reeve@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170073470