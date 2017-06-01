High Street TV Co-Founder elected on ERA Europe Board of Directors

Share Share +1 Shares 0

The Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Harrogate-based multi-channel retailer, High Street TV (Group) Limited, has been elected onto the prestigious European Board of Directors for the Electronic Retailing Association (ERA).

As a Board Director for the ERA, Andrew Malcher will assist with establishing the association’s policies and priorities based upon its mission to drive, grow and shape the future of electronic retailing.

A successful entrepreneur who has founded and successfully sold a number of DRTV, retail and broadcast businesses, Andrew will use his vast experience to help the exclusive trade association become the universally recognised authority, resource and voice for electronic retailing.

With over 20 years’ experience in the DRTV industry, Andrew founded the American Shopping Network which sold fitness products such as Pilates and yoga mats, before selling it in 2002 and launching a UK version of the Golf Channel in 2003.

Following a partnership with JJB, the sports retailer, Andrew’s team created a new golf driver and promoted it on the channel, with the opportunity to buy it in store too. Within eight months the new product became Britain’s best-selling driver.

High Street TV is the UK’s most successful and longest running multi-channel DRTV Home Shopping Channel, broadcasting over 3,000 hours per month across five dedicated 24 hour shopping TV channels in the UK and operates across over 80 international territories. High Street TV was recently recognised as one of the UK’s fastest growing companies in the Sunday Times Fast track awards, as well as being named the third-fastest growing in Yorkshire and ranked 42 in the national table.

The brand’s successful product portfolio includes NutriBullet, the Pressure King Pro and the QuadraPan – all category bestsellers. It trades with more than 35 leading blue chip UK retailers and trades globally.

ERA works to protect the regulatory and legislative climate of direct response marketing while ensuring a favourable landscape that enhances direct response marketers’ ability to bring quality products and services to the consumer.