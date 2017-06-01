Heartless thieves steal sentimental wedding day note in Harrogate burglary

Share Share +1 Shares 7

Police are investigating a daytime burglary that happened in Harrogate.

It happened on St George’s Road before 1pm on Wednesday 31 May whilst the owners were out.The suspects gained entry through a second story window before leaving with a number of items including a black 57-reg Ford Fiesta, a number of pieces of jewellery and electronic items.

The stolen items, included:

All of the victim’s wedding day jewellery

A blue velvet box containing a fine white gold necklace with diamonds and a letter from the victim’s husband on her wedding day.

A Silver Armani watch with a rectangular face and black inlay

A thin gold bangle with three diamonds

A locket

A ring

A crystal effect jewellery box

A diamond necklace in a green box

A Prada handbag

An iPad

Two Samsung tablets

A 40“ Panasonic smart tv

An X box and games

A Car seat

A black Ford Fiesta, registration number YK57 NAK

We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, we are appealing for information which could help us to identify who carried out the burglary or help locate the stolen items. We would also like to speak to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area at this time.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Quita Passmore. You can also email Quita.Passmore@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170094215