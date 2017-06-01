Harrogate Hospital Radio “Laughing all the way to the bank” as BGT comedy star holds charity “fun raiser”

Share Share +1 Shares 6

Harrogate Hospital Radio is hoping to be laughing all the way to the bank next Thursday (8 June 2017) when one of the most popular acts on this year’s Britain’s Got Talent stages a charity “fun’raiser” in the town.

Comedian Johnny Awsum – who is through to the show’s semi-finals – will be previewing his forthcoming Edinburgh Festival show, “Honey, I Promised the Kid”, next Thursday at The Knox, with proceeds going to the charity broadcaster.

The evening, which promises to be heavy on laughs and light on the costs, is being compered by Barry Dodds and begins with Rob Hutchinson performing live, close-up table magic.

Harrogate Hospital Radio chairman Mark Oldfield said: Thanks to his appearances and success on Britain’s Got Talent, Johnny Awsum is one of the best known names on the current comedy circuit. We are thrilled that he is coming to The Knox next Thursday and helping to raise funds for us. This is going to be a fantastic evening, and those attending will get to see the show that Johnny will be performing this summer in Edinburgh. I would like to thank The Knox for choosing Harrogate Hospital Radio as the recipient of the proceeds of the evening, which promises to be absolutely ‘Awsum’! Each year we have to raise in excess of £4,000 in order just to stand still. With Johnny’s help we really hope that we will be laughing all the way to the bank!

Tickets for the event, which starts at 8pm and are strictly limited to 150, cost just £8 and include a light supper. They are available from behind the bar on by calling 01423 52 52 84.