Future focused Berwins appoints a record four trainee solicitors

Berwins has appointed a record four new trainee solicitors as the Harrogate and Leeds based law firm furthers its commitment to developing in-house talent.

During their placement, the trainees will gain experience in each of the firm’s five specialist, industry ranked teams.

Over 18-24 months the four new trainees – Lily Lynch, Charlotte Carroll, Chris Langford and Sarah Gregory – will develop their existing skills in the areas of residential property, private client, family and commercial law.

Managing Director, Sarah Smith said: We’re delighted to have appointed four talented, enthusiastic individuals as they embrace the next stage of their legal careers. Each of our new trainees has already been part of the Berwins team for around 12 months and our confidence in making four appointments is a real indication of both their own calibre and the strength of the teams which make Berwins stand out as no ordinary lawyers.

Reflecting on the appointments, the firm’s training principal, Gareth Marland explained that the contracts represent far more than a training diary for Berwins and the trainees: We put a great deal of thought in how to develop rounded lawyers, going far beyond the academic knowledge required to be a solicitor. We place a real emphasis on the need for excellent client care skills and the foresight to see beyond the immediate matter at hand, ensuring that the businesses and individuals we support receive the most complete service.

In addition to in-house training, each trainee will undergo a rigorous series of assessments set by industry regulator, the Solicitors Regulatory Authority (SRA). These will assess practical skills in key areas of law along with skills such as client care and advocacy.