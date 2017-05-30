Return of museums activities for people living with dementia

Share Share +1 Shares 1

Following the success of a pilot programme at the beginning of the year, museums in Ripon and Harrogate are hosting another series of fun activities for people with dementia, their families and carers.

The Monday morning sessions began at Ripon Workhouse Museum and will continue throughout the district over the following five weeks, with sessions also being held at Harrogate’s Mercer Art Gallery and Harrogate Pump Room Museum.

People can come along to all, some, or just one of the sessions, which cost £5 per person with dementia – carers go free – and run from 10.30am to 12.30pm. The sessions are open to anyone living with dementia, whether they have a particular interest in art and history or just or they simply enjoy meeting new people and are keen to experience the museums with volunteer guides on hand.

All the museums taking part in the scheme are wheelchair friendly. Refreshments will be provided, along with help with transport if needed.

The programme of sessions is a partnership between Ripon Museum Trust, Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire charity Dementia Forward.

Wendy Hunwick-Brown is Volunteer Manager at Ripon Museums. She said: We got a tremendous response to the sessions we ran during January and February, with people who attended commenting that they found the sessions fun, that they lifted their mood, and that they had felt much more confident after taking part in some of the hands on activities. Our museums and galleries offer a welcoming and interesting space for people to experience something new and these sessions provide an opportunity for people who may need a little extra understanding and time to help them enjoy their visit.

To register for the programme, and for more information about dates and venues, contact Wendy Hunwick-Brown. Tel: 01765 690799, e-mail wendy.hunwick-brown@riponmuseums.co.uk

5 Jun Royal Pump Room Museum, Harrogate Printmaking 19 June Ripon Workhouse Museum A Day in Victorian Life 3 July Mercer Art Gallery, Harrogate Hats & Shoes – object handling 17 July Ripon Workhouse Museum Gardening 31 July Royal Pump Room Museum Summer holidays