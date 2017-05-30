Are you ready to glow for Saint Michael’s ?

Share Share +1 Shares 5

HUNDREDS of local people have signed up to a brilliant neon night-time 5k event marking 30 years of hospice care across the Harrogate district – and organisers are hoping even more will join in the fun.

With two weeks until Let’s Glow on Saturday June 17, Saint Michael’s is inviting people to grab their glow sticks and get set for a vibrant night of light and laughter with an 80s theme.

Let’s Glow – which starts and finishes at St Aidan’s School – will kick off with ‘pre-glow’ party at 8pm where participants can enjoy popular 80s hits from the Stray FM team and warm up with an energetic workout.

At 9.30pm, hundreds of runners decked out with glow sticks will set off to light up the streets as they walk, run, jog or dance their way around the vibrant course. Runners will be doused in neon paint and boogie under UV lights before running through a twinkling tunnel of fairy lights to cross the finish line.

Saint Michel’s supporter Helen Falgate was the very first person to register her place in Let’s Glow, keen to give something back to the charity who cared for her beloved Granny in her final weeks of her life.

Helen said: My Granny, Sheila Dutton, spent around four weeks at Saint Michael’s before her death in 2013.

She had been feeling so stressed but as soon as she found out she was coming to the hospice, she relaxed. She received incredible care, and the support all of us in the family received was unwavering. We couldn’t have got through that time without Saint Michael’s and the support didn’t stop after Gran passed away. I’m very much looking forward to Let’s Glow in June, and the chance to challenge myself by running the whole way in memory of my Gran.

Helen, her sister Alex Bryer and mother Pauline Bryer also took part in Saint Michael’s first Colour Rush 5k in 2014.

Participants are encouraged to raise as much individual sponsorship as possible to support Saint Michael’s services and patient care to people living with terminal illness and bereavement in our community.

The first time I took part in the Colour Rush was with my leg in a brace. I had family with me to support it and although, obviously I couldn’t run, we laughed our way around the course and thoroughly enjoyed every moment.

Helen said: You don’t have to be super-fit or athletic – some people were obviously going for speed but lots of people were walking. I did it that time primarily in remembrance of a very close friend. When she died, her partner received amazing support from Saint Michael’s bereavement support service Just ‘B’. When I heard about Let’s Glow this year, I immediately knew I wanted to take part – I’ll be rounding up a group of like-minded people so we can celebrate the life of our friend. She loved music and colour, and fun with friends, so it seems fitting. We’ll try and raise as much sponsorship as possible to support Saint Michael’s, because of the amazing services they offer. My teenage sons have also said they want to do it with us – they love the sound of running at night with glowsticks.

To sign up for Let’s Glow, visit www.saintmichaelshospice.org

E: events@saintmichaelshospice.org

or T (01423) 878 628. Entry is just £22 for adults and £15 for children aged 16 or under. A special discount is available for teams.