Man arrested following damage to cars in Harrogate

A man has been arrested after parked cars were damaged in Harrogate.

The incident took place at around 1.30am yesterday (Monday, 29 May 2017).Various cars that were parked on King’s Road between Sainsbury’s and Franklin Mount were reported damaged.

A local man in his 20s was arrested and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police would like to hear from anyone whose vehicle was damaged. You can contact North Yorkshire Police by dialling 101, selecting option 2 and asking for Nicola Copley.

You can also email Nicola.copley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference 12170092632 when passing on information.