Rapidly expanding High Street TV announces appointment for brand new role

High Street TV (Group) Limited, has announced the appointment of Lucy Callaghan to the position of social media manager

Share Share +1 Shares 1

Harrogate based multi-channel retailer, High Street TV (Group) Limited, has announced the appointment of Lucy Callaghan to the position of social media manager – a brand new role within the market-leading company.

Lucy moved to High Street TV from her previous role as social media manager at Hatch Communications where her client portfolio included brands such as Boost Energy Drinks, and Remington.

Francesca Woodward, marketing director, said Lucy was the perfect choice for the role: With her experience of implementing social strategy and managing social advertising, Lucy will play a crucial role within our marketing team where she will oversee all social media activity. This is an exciting time in the company and Lucy will ensure that our brands’ growth is reflected and enhanced across social media.

Lucy is thrilled to be part of the team and playing a key role in the integrated marketing strategy: The focus for me in my new role will be to show value and return of investment through social media activity, and to create strategies that will align with the rest of the marketing team at High Street TV. I’m really looking forward to getting creative and seeing what we can achieve for High Street TV.

High Street TV is the UK’s most successful and longest running multi-channel DRTV Home Shopping Channel, broadcasting over 3,000 hours per month across five dedicated TV channels. The company features in The Sunday Times Fast Track 100 and was named the third-fastest growing in Yorkshire and ranked 42 in the national table.

The brand’s successful product portfolio includes NutriBullet, the Pressure King Pro and the QuadraPan – all category bestsellers. It trades with more than 35 leading blue chip UK retailers and trades globally.