‘Betty Blue Eyes is just a little bit rude, very witty and brilliantly Yorkshire!

Harrogate Operatic Players are counting down to the eagerly anticipated Harrogate premiere of the critically acclaimed ‘Betty Blue Eyes’ at the Harrogate Theatre.

Director, Michael Kirkby, has returned again after his successful run of hit shows – ‘Sister Act’ in 2015 and then the wonderful sell-out production of ‘Annie’ last year.

Director, Michael Kirkby, said: Betty Blue Eyes is a wonderful show that will have you laughing one minute and crying the next! Lots of Yorkshire humour with a strong story line that is based on the Alan Bennett film – ‘A Private Function’’ that starred Maggie Smith and Michael Palin. We’ve recently cast the show and have now started rehearsals and so our journey begins!

Chairman, Helen Mills,said: Betty Blue Eyes seemed at first to be a bit of a gamble. A relatively unknown show but it’s a critically acclaimed British musical that is an absolute cracker to watch and be a part of. We’ve taken that gamble and the reaction we’ve had already within the cast and society has been brilliant. Alan Bennett was the genius behind the original storyline and then it was adapted into a musical by Ron Cowan and Daniel Lipman. The result is an utterly British musical, full of eccentric characters. The story is set 1947 Austerity Britain. A small town in Yorkshire with local officials feathering their own nests by taking more than their own fair share! Despite having won the war Britain seems to have lost the peace, and the country is staggering under the burden of acute rationing, unemployment and the coldest winter for decades. The only bright spark on the horizon is the impending marriage of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Craig Ratcliffe also returns as HOPS Musical Director. Craig is also Head of Music at St John Fisher Catholic High School as well leading many bands and musical organisations in North Yorkshire.

Craig said: Betty Blue Eyes has a wonderful score that is a fantastic challenge for HOPS but a thoroughly enjoyable one!’ Betty Blue Eyes is just a little bit rude, very witty and brilliantly Yorkshire! Perfect for our Harrogate audience! The score is extremely infectious and will have you toe tapping throughout!’

So, who is Betty? Betty is an adorable blue eyed pig, who is being illegally reared to ensure the local dignitaries can celebrate the Royal Wedding with a lavish banquet while the local population make do with Spam!

Betty Blue Eyes opens at The Harrogate Theatre on Tuesday 6th June and runs until Saturday 10th June. Evening performances start at 7.30pm and a matinee on Saturday at 2pm.

Please note the Opening night is a glittering event with VIP guests invited and is dedicated to Harrogate Operatic Players Charity of the Year partner – ‘Dementia Forward’ with £1 from every ticket sale going directly to the charity.

Tickets can be purchased from the Harrogate Theatre box office through their website: www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or Tel: 01423 502 116.

You can also follow Harrogate Operatic Players throughout their final rehearsals as they prepare for show week at :www.facebook.com/harrogateoperaticplayers or Twitter: @HgateOperatics and their new website: www.harrogateoperaticplayers