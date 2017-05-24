Synergy’s six-strong team expansion meets growing demand

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Synergy Automotive is further accelerating its growth strategy with six new appointments to meet increasing demand for its services.

The business, one of the UK’s leading vehicle leasing and finance credit brokers, has boosted staffing levels by 23% in the last 12 months and now employs a 27-strong team.

The expansion comprises three account managers, two roles to further bolster Synergy’s Client Services Team – and a commercial data analyst.

Founded on the principle of providing an excellent leasing experience to every customer, Synergy continues to mark year-on-year success and expansion.

The latest developments come hot on the heels of the business achieving the coveted Gold Trusted Service Award for the third consecutive year from global independent feedback engine, Feefo. Synergy has consistently achieved the highest score of 5 Stars from 2015 to 2017.

Paul Parkinson, MD, said: “Delivering an outstanding customer experience in an industry not renowned for high service thresholds is key to our continued development in a highly competitive market.

“We work to identify, attract and retain a top team that knows the sector inside out and listens to and understands customers’ needs, then exceeds their expectations. The combined expertise of our latest appointments will further enhance our delivery to both existing and new customers.”

Synergy’s commitment to delivering excellence in customer experience is further reflected in a £150k investment programme which includes further online developments supported by an integrated cloud-based CRM system to ensure exceptional client service delivery.