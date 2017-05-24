Open evening in store for potential hospice volunteers

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Saint Michael’s is looking for more volunteers to join its amazing retail team and, as part of Volunteer’s Week, will be holding a special open evening at its Kings Road shop on Thursday June 1 from 5.30-7.30pm.

Visitors will have the chance to chat to volunteers and staff about volunteering in any of the charity’s nine community stores, enjoy a glass of fizz and cake, have a go at dressing a mannequin, and try their hand at a fun Bargain Hunt style challenge.

The popular shops – which sell a range of high quality preloved clothes, household goods, books and bric-a-brac – are based across the Harrogate District raising much needed funds for the hospice care charity.

Chief executive of Saint Michael’s, Tony Collins, said: This open evening is a chance for anyone who can offer a few hours a week to call in for refreshments, find out more about the opportunities we have available and meet some of our current volunteers. Our volunteers tell us they love being part of such a rewarding team, meeting new people, learning new skills and making a real difference in their community. Each year more than £800,000 is raised through our shops, helping local people with terminal illness and bereavement to live as full a life as possible.

Volunteers do not need any previous retail experience, as training and support will be given. Roles include helping behind the scenes, pricing and displaying stock, helping and serving customers and window merchandising.

For more information about volunteering for Saint Michael’s, email: volunteers@saintmichaelshospice.org or T: (01423) 876 085.