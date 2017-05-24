Newtons expands family law team

YOU’RE HIRED! Pictured (L to R) are Newtons Solicitors head of family law, Rachel Baul; Julie Fawcett and Newtons Solicitors managing partner, Chris Newton

A Harrogate solicitor is the latest to join Newtons Solicitors’ Family Law Team.

Julie Fawcett, a founder and former managing director of Harrogate law firm, Taylor Fawcett, has been appointed, taking the team to seven family law solicitors.

After training and qualifying at a Grimsby law firm, Julie Fawcett, who has a degree in French and Spanish and studied law in Leeds as a post graduate, chose to specialise in family law.

Julie Fawcett is a member of the national organisation of family lawyers committed to non-confrontational divorce, Resolution, and is a member and Law Society Children Panel representative, enabling her to represent children, as well as parents and grandparents and other family members.

She also undertakes domestic abuse work, acting for women referred through Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS) and other support organisations such as Citizens Advice Bureau.

As part of the Newtons Family law team, Julie Fawcett will act in divorce and separation and their financial aspects; children disputes between families including parents, grandparents and others; public law work where children may be separated from their family; domestic abuse and injunctions; cohabitation and separation for same sex couples, and adoption.

Julie said: Newtons Solicitors has a first-rate reputation and I’m very pleased to be joining a specialist team of family lawyers offering the full range of legal services to the community and committed to maintaining affordable legal representation for people in need.

Newtons Solicitors managing director, Chris Newton, said: I’ve known Julie for over 20 years. She is an extremely popular solicitor and our team is very happy that she is joining us.

Newtons Solicitors has its head office in Knaresborough and nine others across Yorkshire and the North East.