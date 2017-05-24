Joe Manby Limited celebrates reappointment

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Joe Manby Limited is celebrating its reappointment by Ocean Media Group (OMG) to provide event services for the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) annual exhibition and conference in 2017 and 2018.

The company has provided a comprehensive range of integrated event services – furniture, shell scheme and electrics – to the show’s organiser since 1980. The 2017 event will be hosted from 27 – 29 June at the Manchester Central Convention Complex.

Formed in 1916 the CIH is the professional body for the housing industry. The annual exhibition and conference is the largest housing event in Europe with over 300 speakers, 400 suppliers and 8,000 attendees each year.

The only event in the sector to bring together housing associations, local authorities, housebuilders, funders, contractors and advisors the programme includes seminars on key issues affecting the housing industry and the chance to network with 12,000 visitors.

Sarah Payling, event director at Ocean Media Group Limited said: It has been a pleasure to work with Joe Manby Limited since I became the show director in 2010. Their quality of work plus high levels of customer service have been outstanding and that is felt within my team but also with all our clients at the event too. As all events people know, it can be quite stressful putting on a large-scale event and I can definitely say Richard and his team really support us throughout.

Richard Manby, director at Joe Manby Limited, commented: We’ve worked as a partner of the event for more than 37 years, moving with the event from Harrogate to Manchester in 2012. The annual conference and exhibition now fills Manchester Central and we are proud to have contributed to its success.