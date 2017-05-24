Harrogate Grammar School crowned swimming champions

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Harrogate Grammar School recently competed in the Leeds Schools and District swimming competition and were crowned champions. The school has a wealth of talented students swimming for Harrogate and Wetherby. PE teacher, Helen Barker, entered the students into the competition to give those who swim outside of school a chance to show case their talent.

Helen Barker said: I admire these students who spend two to three hours training in the pool every day either in the early hours of the morning or in the evening. They have a punishing schedule but all manage to balance their training and school work effectively.

The team were lacking in male swimmers, so the girls had to swim against the boys. Louisa Ibberson swam the Individual Medley, 25m swimming butterfly, breaststroke, front crawl and backstroke and was delighted to beat her male opposition.

Sassy Palfreman also competed at Ponds Forge in Sheffield recently, she came away with Gold medals in 100m and 200m butterfly, and 100m freestyle; placing her 29th nationally. Harrogate Grammar School are very fortunate to have such talented swimmers and congratulations go to the students and their coaches and parents for nurturing such talent.