danSing for Shine 2017 to feature Cannon and Ball

Legends of comedy, Cannon and Ball, are soon to headline an evening of entertainment to benefit people with disability.

danSing for Shine will take place at Harrogate Theatre on 18th June at 7pm to raise funds for Shine, a national charity dedicated to supporting people affected by spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

The evening will be hosted by Yorkshire performing arts group ‘danSing’ and compèred by TV news presenter Christine Talbot and BBC pundit Danny Mills. The ex Premiership and England footballer became Shine’s Patron after losing his son Archie to spina bifida and hydrocephalus in 2002. Danny and Christine will be joined by special guests, Cannon and Ball, BBC Let It Shine finalist Bradley Johnson, jazz trumper Ed Ado and TV actor Dean Smith.

Other guests will include rock band Oblivion, vintage harmony trio The Duchy Belles, award-winning fundraiser Bethany Hare, Music for Youth National finalists, Brackenfield School Choir, vocal duo Sam Daltry and Will Jackson and musical theatre artists Lydia Bradd, Coraleigh Hobson, Olivia Jackson and Lucy Sherman.

Shine patron, Danny Mills said: ‘At our first danSing for Shine in 2015 we raised thousands of pounds through a great evening of entertainment. We are so grateful that Cannon and Ball and so many other entertainers are supporting this year’s event which we hope will be another fabulous fundraiser to help the essential work of Shine.’

Tickets for danSing for Shine are available from Harrogate Theatre, www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or Box Office: 01423 502116.