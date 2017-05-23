Victim still facing “long recovery”, months after serious assault in York

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Almost four months on from a serious assault in Clifton Moor, York, police have issued a fresh appeal for information and witnesses.

In a violent incident which occurred on Landalewood Road, just before 9pm on Friday 3 February 2017, a man was attacked by a group of youths. The victim sustained serious head injuries which left him fighting for his life, and he now faces a long recovery with his speech and other neurological difficulties.

Prior to the assault, at around 8pm, an incident took place on the footpath which runs between Hurricane Way and Village Street. During this, a couple walking their German Shepherd dog had an altercation with a man on a moped who was driving illegally on the footpath. A group of young men on bicycles were nearby. Police are keen to speak to any of them, as they may have information that could assist the investigation.

Despite extensive enquiries since the assault, the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who was in the area on 3 February between 8pm and 9pm, or has any information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police. Please dial 101, select option 2 and ask for DC Marie Hall or York Serious Crime Team.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12170019650 when passing information.