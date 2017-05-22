Man considered dangerous and wanted on recall to prision now arrested in Harrogate

Share Share +1 Shares 20

Mark Anthony Ainsley, who was wanted on recall to prison, has been arrested at an address in Harrogate at 3.28pm today (Monday 22 May) by North Yorkshire Police and is currently being detained in police custody.

North Yorkshire Police have thanked the public and media for their assistance with this investigation.

Ainsely was wanted on recall to prison and triggered a heightened police presence in the Clifton area of York while enquiries to locate the man are taking place.

27-year-old Mark Anthony Ainsley, who is considered to be dangerous, was arrested at around 8pm on Wednesday, 17 May but managed to escape from custody during a visit to York District Hospital at around 3.35am on Thursday, 18 May.