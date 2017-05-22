Theft from Sainsbury’s in Ripon

Share Share +1 Shares 10

North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft from a supermarket in Ripon.

At 2.40pm on Sunday 7 May 2017 a man entered Sainsbury’s Supermarket in Ripon and left with a number of electrical items without making any attempt to pay for them.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV still as he may have important information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man or who has any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Lana Beardsley. You can also email lana.beardsley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170079598 when providing any information.