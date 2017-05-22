Police look to identify individuals after counterfeit money used in Ripon

Share Share +1 Shares 7

Police have released CCTV images of three people they would like to speak to following the use of counterfeit notes in Ripon.

The counterfeit twenty pound notes were used on Wednesday 19 April at Sainsbury’s on the Market Place in Ripon.

Police have issued CCTV stills of two men and a woman they would like to as they may have important information that could assist the investigation.

If you recongnise them or have any information that could assist the investigation please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Harley Wilkinson. You can also email Harley.Wilkinson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12170066643 when providing any information.