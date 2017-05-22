McCormicks adds to awards tally

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Harrogate law firm McCormicks Solicitors has added to its Awards tally by taking the title of Best in Sports Law Services in the 2017 Global Awards from Corporate LiveWire, an online news service for business professionals.

The magazine invited nominations from more than 100,000 corporate professionals, the public and its subscriber base, as well as its own research team. Winners were decided by an independent judging panel.

Senior Partner Peter McCormick said: This Award is testament to the work of the whole team and we are delighted to receive it.

The Award follows hot on the heels of a UK Award from Corporate LiveWire, which named McCormicks Corporate Solicitors of the Year for the UK.

The judging panel looked for the most innovative and client-focussed firms when making their decisions. Other winners this year include Deloitte for Accountancy Firm of the Year, Ernst and Young and KBS Corporate.