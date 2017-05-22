Budding artists to showcase the district in new Harrogate Borough Council offices

Share Share +1 Shares 2

A judging panel made up of art and design experts, visited local colleges and secondary schools this month to judge the ‘Harrogate Civic Centre Student Artwork Competition’ selecting winning artwork, which will be showcased within the new public building at Knapping Mount when it opens later this year.

In the competition, which was launched last year, local students were invited to make a lasting mark on the finished building by taking part in the competition, creating a piece of artwork that illustrates the Harrogate district. The judging panel was made up of Councillor Nick Brown the Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate; along with representatives from the Mercer Art Gallery, the Civic Centre’s main contractor, Harry Fairclough Construction; and architect for the build Farrell and Clark.

Councillor Nick Brown said: The civic centre contains a suite of meeting rooms off the customer service centre and we were keen to ensure that these public spaces showcased the work of budding artists from local schools and colleges. We were blown away by the level of effort and detail that has gone into the work and our judging panel now has a tough job to select a winner. The artwork will be on display for years to come and it would be nice to think that we may have discovered the next David Hockney.

The winning entries will be announced in the next week and their pieces will be showcased in the public areas of the new building. Students, along with their tutor and family, will be invited to attend the official opening of the building, later in the year.