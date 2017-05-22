Almsford Community fun day a big hit

The Mayor of Harrogate, Cllr Nick Brown, at the Almsford Community Fun Day, his last event as Mayor

The Almsford Community fun day has been a big success – 21 May 2017.

Having recently secured a 30 year lease on Almsford Playing Fields for the use of Pannal Ash Junior FC and the wider community, the Fun Day, was to celebrate this community resource and raise money for a new community pavilion.

Unlike the day before, the weather was kind on the day, helping encourage people to go along. Entry was also free and many of the activities were also free to take part in. It was the sort of event that you could go along and spend a few hours at, while the kids disappear and entertain themselves.

There was a singalong to ‘One Day Like This’ by Elbow, led by All Together Now Community Choir.

Anna Woollven, part of the event organising team, said: To celebrate Pannal Ash Junior FC having secured the 30 year lease on Almsford Playing Fields, our intention was to put on an event which brought local community together to enjoy this great shared space. Almsford Community Fun Day certainly lived up to its name! Local people came along, joined in our giant singalong and, most of all, contributed to the great sense of community atmosphere that prevailed. Consequently, the event has made a significant contribution to our fundraising campaign to build a new community pavilion on the grounds. We would like thank all the volunteers, entertainment acts, sponsors, prize donors and the general public for making the event such a roaring success.

The total amount raised is still being totted up.

Organisers are reviewing this event and will decide if to make it an annual event.