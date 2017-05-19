Pupils take part in sponsored walk to raise money for Harrogate’s Woodlands Ward

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Pupils, parents and staff at a Harrogate prep school put their best feet forward to raise more than £2,000 to help improve the lives of sick children in hospital.

Youngsters from ‘outstanding’ co-educational Belmont Grosvenor School swapped their school shoes for walking boots when they took part in a sponsored walk to collect money for Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity (HHCC).

The Harrogate prep school, based at Swarcliffe Hall, Birstwith, has picked HHCC as its ‘charity of the year’. Money raised by the school will be directed towards improving the children’s play room on Woodlands Ward.

Setting off from Belmont Grosvenor School’s playing fields in the village of Birstwith, older children covered a 5K route, while the younger pupils enjoyed a shorter 3K challenge.

Jayne Johnson and Susie Lindley, members of the school’s PTA committee which organised the walk, said the event had been a great success.

“It was lovely that we had such a glorious sunny day for our walk and that all the children and staff, and many parents too, could join in and enjoy the route around the village,” said Mrs Johnson.

“We have had a tremendous response with our sponsorship, and have so far raised £2,000 with more coming in. Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity and Woodlands Ward is such a great cause and it is wonderful to know that as a school we can make a difference,” said Mrs Lindley.

Belmont Grosvenor School has a number of other fund-raising events planned during the coming months for Woodlands Ward, including a summer ball in a marquee in the school grounds in July.

David Fisher, Community and Events Fundraiser at Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity, who came along and joined in the sponsored walk said he was delighted with support from the Belmont Grosvenor School community so far.

“We are really looking forward to supporting Belmont Grosvenor School during the year to raise as much as possible for Woodlands Ward and would like to thank the staff, children and parents for their amazing support of Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity,” he said.

Christie Whincup, Charities Co-ordinator at Belmont Grosvenor School said the event had been a great success – and had plans for more fundraising over the summer term.

“Everyone from Reception to our Year 6 pupils at BGS joined in and loved doing the sponsored walk on such a sunny day for such a worthwhile cause,” she said.

Belmont Grosvenor School, set in 20-acres of grounds just three miles from the centre of Harrogate, caters for children from three months to 11 years. For more information or to arrange a visit, contact 01423 771029 or visit the website at www.belmontgrosvenor.co.uk