“Name our new minibus” say students at Forest School in Knaresborough!

Forget the naming of Boaty McBoatface, it’s now your chance to name a mini bus that has been donated to the Forest School in Knaresborough. Even better, there are two great prizes for the winner!

The School was recently the lucky recipient of a brand new minibus thanks to the Lord’s Taverners and players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Forest School’s aim for the children, all of whom have learning difficulties, is for them to make as much progress as they can and lead as successful an independent life as it is possible for them to do. The minibus enables them to access vibrant and diverse learning opportunities in their community. Things such as swimming, participating in the Duke of Edinburgh Away Scheme, visits to educational places of interest and life-skills experience.

The school supports children from 3-16 years old with a wide range of challenges in their lives. Presently they have children with:

Moderate Learning Difficulties

Severe Learning Difficulties

Complex Medical Difficulties

Downs Syndrome

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Physical Difficulties

Hearing Impairment

Autism

Now a week after taking the delivery, the school have announced a competition to name the bus. In additional to a VIP invite to the Summer Fair, a £30 voucher very kindly donated by Cartridge World and champagne afternoon tea for two in wonderful surroundings of the West Park Hotel in Harrogate.

The winner will also be invited to the school for the official naming ceremony.

The competition will be run in two stages. The first stage is for readers to put forward their suggested name; these will then be shortlisted by the students and the second stage will go back out to the public vote. All nominations and voting will be on line and totally free!

Please send us your suggestions for a name

Headteacher Michelle Farr said: Receiving the minibus is a huge boost for the school and we are extremely grateful both to the Lord’s Tavernors and the George A Moore Foundation. The children are very excited about their new bus and already have plans for their upcoming trips and visits to areas in their community. We see ourselves as an important part of community and wanted to open up the naming of the bus to our friends and neighbours. It’s our way of raising awareness about how wonderful the children here at The Forest School are and about how people can become involved in the work that we do. I am really grateful to everyone who has helped to get us to this place, and particularly grateful to Cartridge World who have kindly donated the winning prize. Everything that we do is for the benefit of the children; we believe that every child deserves every chance in life.

The entry for nominations will close at 4pm on the 26 May 2017. The school will then decide upon a shortlist and the public will then be able to vote.

If you would like to enter the competition then please put your nomination in the form. They will all be sent directly to the school.

You can enter as many times as you wish.