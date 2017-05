Clare Balding (centre) with Frances Atkins of the Yorke Arms and Steve Spellman of Sypeland Outdoors Pateley Bridge.

BBC Four Ramblings programme, about the Nidderdale Way, is airing the first programme at 3pm on today (Thursday 18 May 2017).

It featuring Frances Atkins of the Yorke Arms and Steve Spellman of Sypeland Outdoors Pateley Bridge.

See link http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b08q741m



The programme will then be weekly for six weeks covering the Niddedale Way with Clare Balding walking with different local people.