Rudding Park officially opens Spa

Rudding Park Spa celebrated the opening of its new Spa facility with Managing Director Peter Banks and Spa Director Matthew Mackaness.

The event was an opportunity to showcase their new Spa, which officially opened on 2 May 2017, to 400 partners, guests and press. Simon Mackaness announced the Spa to be officially open with a celebratory toast.

Guests enjoyed drinks and canapes by Horto’s Chef Murray Wilson, who has introduced a new dining experience at the Spa.

As well as the 50-strong new Spa team, guests were able to mingle with the Spa’s makers and creators, which ranged from architects Enjoy Design to construction company Henry J Boot and interior designer Claire Horsley, with Rudding Park engaging local suppliers wherever possible throughout the development. Also in attendance were Rudding Park Spa treatment partners Elemental Herbology, ila, Carita, Jennifer Young, Mii Cosmetics and Jessica Nails UK, as well as Roof Top Spa Garden Landscape Gardener Matthew Wilson.