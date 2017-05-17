Prospect Property team saddles up for charity cycle ride

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Harrogate residents Tim Dodkin, Charlie Cudworth and James Eliott, along with Leeds-based Peter Tomkins, who are colleagues at Leeds-based commercial and residential property developer Prospect Property Group, got into gear on Friday last week (12 May) to take part in the Yorkshire charity cycle ride, the Carter Jonas LandAid Pedalthon.

The four-strong team trained for several weeks for the hilly 40-mile ride which followed part of the route of stage 2 of the Tour de Yorkshire, starting and finishing in Masham. Along with the event’s other entrants, the Prospect team raised funds for the LandAid charity, which aims to end homelessness among young people.

Tim Dodkin, development director at Prospect Property Group, said: LandAid does some fantastic work to help young people facing some major problems in their lives and we were really pleased to come together with others in the property industry to raise vital funds for the charity. “Between us we now have more than a few aching muscles after our exertions in the saddle, and there were certainly plenty of hills involved, many more of which we seemed to have to pedal up than down.

This year’s Carter Jonas Pedalthon event raised over £16,000 for LandAid.