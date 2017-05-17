GSPK Design To Showcase Revolutionary “Emego” Assistive Technology At Disability Action Yorkshire Expo

Share Share +1 Shares 2

A revolutionary product aimed at giving disabled people greater independence is being showcased at a Harrogate charity’s “expo”.

Knaresborough-based GSPK Design will be demonstrating its ground-breaking Emego at Disability Action Yorkshire’s Market Place Event, being held at Harrogate’s Cedar Court Hotel on the afternoon of Wednesday, 7 June 2017.

The exhibition will feature displays from organisations and businesses showcasing their services and products for disabled people, with a particular focus on assistive technology and how it can contribute to independent living.

Emego, which is currently being trialled by Barnsley Hospital’s assistive technology team, is an innovative new electromyography (EMG) switch that uses very small electrical signals from limited muscle activity to wirelessly trigger electronic assistive technology equipment.

Unlike other sensors that require uncomfortable skin preparations or gel, Emego uses dry sensing technology. It is truly wireless and, because it is small and light, it can be body-worn over extended periods. It is suitable for applications to detect muscle signals around the jaw, eye, and limbs.

David Ashton-Jones, Disability Action Yorkshire’s Operations Manager, said: One of our fundamental objectives is to help disabled people lead as independent lives as possible, and key to this is assistive technology. I was introduced to Emego and the GSPK Design team at a recent event in Sheffield, and was incredibly impressed by it. It is technology like this that has the potential to transform the lives of disabled people for the better. I’m extremely pleased that GSPK Design is exhibiting at our market place event, and I’m confident Emego will attract a lot of welcome attention from disabled visitors.

GSPK Design MD Paul Marsh said: We’re really excited to be showcasing our Emego product showcasing it at Disability Action Yorkshire’s event, and we can’t wait to get it in front of our target audience. We are extremely proud of the work we have achieved on Emego over the last 18 months and without the support from the “SBRI” (Small Business Research Initiative) this wouldn’t have been possible. Working closely with the assistive technology team at Barnsley hospital we have seen how Emego is capable of changing lives and improving independence and we can’t wait for the product launch in September. It’s fantastic to be working with the team to make this happen.

For more information about Disability Action Yorkshire, please visit http://www.disabilityactionyorkshire.org.uk/

For more information about Emego, please visit http://emego.co.uk/