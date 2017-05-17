Digger recovered following call from vigilant member of the public

Share Share +1 Shares 3

Police received a call from a member of the public at 8.30pm on Monday 15 May 2017 regarding suspicious activity involving the movement of some plant machinery at the rear of a property in Harrogate.

A mini-digger was seen being loaded onto a trailer being pulled by a 4 x 4 vehicle. The vehicle then left the property.

Alerted by the call, police located the vehicle on the B6161 near Beckwithshaw Village and as they arrived at the scene, two men were seen to be making off from the 4 x 4.

A 31-year-old man from Selby was located a short while after and arrested on suspicion of theft. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

North Yorkshire Police continuing to urge people in rural areas to be vigilant, and report any suspicious activity to the police, as part of its Call It In campaign. Even if it doesn’t need an immediate response, every piece of information helps officers build up a picture and could prove vital in bringing criminals to justice.