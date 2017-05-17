Couple identified following fatal Malton fatal collision

Share Share +1 Shares 11

Police have now named the man and woman who died in a collision on the A64 near Malton.

They were struck by a minibus, just before midnight, on Saturday 13 May 2017.

They were Dave Tinker, 50, and Julie Gough, 52. They were from the Malton area.

In a statement, their families said: Dave and Julie were very loved, and will be sorely missed by Julie’s two young sons and their respective families.

The incident happened on the A64 at Crambeck near to Malton

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to Emma Drummond or Mark Mullins.