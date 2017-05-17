Council small grant scheme opens for applications

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Harrogate Borough Council has £30,000 of small grants funding available to the district’s voluntary organisations, charities and community groups.

The Small Grants Scheme, provides funding of up to £3,000 per project. The funds are available for activities running from mid-September onwards and interested organisations have until midday on Monday 17 July to apply.

The scheme is looking for applications from voluntary organisations, charities and community groups serving the community of the Harrogate district. The funds are available to provide and increase participation and engagement and to support new and innovative ideas.

In the year 2016/2017, 20 community and voluntary groups received funding from the council’s Small Grants Scheme, including Disability Action Yorkshire, Darley Community Village shop, Knaresborough Short Mat Bowling, Friends of the Valley Garden and Ripon Workhouse Museum. In the 2015/2016 grant allocation the Carers Recourse Young Boxing Club and Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band were among 21 grant recipients.

Feedback from the Carers Recourse Young Boxing Club said that: The young careers who participated reported an increase in their confidence and self-esteem. They pushed themselves physically and mentally and increased their overall health and wellbeing. Attending the group has created a sense of community for these young carers and reduced their sense of social isolation.

Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band’s feedback said: We have been able to offer both young and old the chance to come along and try out a brass instrument. Without the grant, we wouldn’t have been able to fund the additional music needed by a training band, the instrument repairs or percussion. The grant has given us the opportunity to keep bras banding going in the dales and give more people the chance to discover the joys of music and, in particular, being part of a brass band.

Fiona Friday is Harrogate Borough Council’s partnerships and voluntary and community sector officer. She said: The Small Grants Scheme is a great way that the council can help local groups turn an idea into a reality. So many different types of groups have benefited from this funding over the years, including sporting clubs, cultural festivals, local charities and horticultural groups, all making a difference to their local area. I would urge anyone involved in such a group who feel they have a project that will enrich the local community to put in an application.

Anyone interested in applying will be able to find full details and an application form at www.harrogate.gov.uk/communitygrants

For further information contact Fiona Friday at Harrogate Borough Council on 01423 500600 or email SmallGrants@harrogate.gov.uk