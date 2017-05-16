Dying Matters Week a success for Harrogate

Share Share +1 Shares 5

The week-long awareness campaign, dying matters, has been hailed a success.

The Harrogate Informer ran 10 videos over social media during the week, while StrayFM aired audio interviews. On Facebook the videos had many thousands of views and were shared widely.

The campaign is all about prompting people to think a about matters around dying and to push-back on some of the taboos. The videos featured a variety of individuals, including a coroner, bereavement councillor, undertaker, many specialist nurses and someone recently bereaved.

Sarah Grant from the Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre said: The dying matter Awareness Week held by HDFT NHS Trust and supported by Stray FM and Harrogate Informer was a huge success. A big thank you to everyone who contributed to the radio and video interviews on such a diverse range of topics. The aim of this national awareness week was to encourage open conversation around this sensitive subject. From the positive feedback and coverage we have received the week was definitely successful in breaking down this remaining social taboo.

But what did you think to the campaign and what did you think to the videos ?

Please post your comments on our Harrogate Informer Facebook page or in the comments below.