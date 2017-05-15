Missing Harrogate 16-year-old

Share Share +1 Shares 0

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old Harrogate girl.

Kelly Dion Rutherford was last seen in Harrogate in the early hours of 6 May.

Despite extensive investigations, police have been unable to locate her and are now urging the public to help.

There have been a number of unconfirmed sightings of Kelly in the Harrogate area.

However, police believe she may have spent time in Ripon and also has connections to central Leeds.

Kelly is described as around 5ft 2ins tall, white, with brown hair and brown eyes. She often dyes her hair.

Anyone who has seen Kelly or has information about her whereabouts should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1.

Please quote reference number 12170077593 when passing on information.