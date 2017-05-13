Mark Sewards has been selected to stand as Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough, in next month’s General Election.
Mark has lived in Yorkshire all of his life and has been a member of the Labour Party for the last ten years. He has worked as a teacher since 2015, teaching maths in his local comprehensive school. Prior to that he worked in the financial sector where he gained a thorough understanding of some of the challenges facing our economy.
The local Labour Party in Harrogate and Knaresborough will be out campaigning for Mark Sewards across the constituency over the next few weeks.
Mark’s campaign will focus on a broad range of local and national issues including:
- Opposing cuts to local schools and hospitals
- Protecting the green belt and opposing a relief road through the Nidd Gorge
- Supporting the police who keep our streets safe
- Standing up for pensioners and voting to keep the Pension Triple Lock
- Fighting for a Brexit deal that protects jobs and investment in Harrogate and Knaresborough
Mark Sewards said: I’m delighted to have been selected as Labour’s candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough. On June 8th, local people have a choice between an uncaring Tory government and a hardworking Labour MP who will stand up for their interests. If you put your trust in me, I’ll be a fighting MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough who puts local people first.
Mark will spend the next month speaking to people across Harrogate and Knaresborough on the doorstep and out in the community. He wants to listen to the concerns of local residents so that he can be a strong local voice for Harrogate and Knaresborough in parliament.
One thought on “Mark Sewards selected to stand as Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough”
hi mr sewards
am guy balderson part of the specail olympices and am feed up with the govrment not putting cash into the specail olympices and its like we wew not being herd and not counted why does this happen ill tell you why we are not being herd we are being looked after and its not fair that the goverment are not listening to people with diablites we have the right to speck up we have the right to say how we feel am feed up and loads of people with disabiles are being counted and why are you lot seeing life from our point of view and saying something why should disabiled sport not come to harrogate were are the venues no were to be seen so am hoping that the goveremnt listen to us