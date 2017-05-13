Mark Sewards selected to stand as Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough

Share Share +1 Shares 3

Mark Sewards has been selected to stand as Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough, in next month’s General Election.

Mark has lived in Yorkshire all of his life and has been a member of the Labour Party for the last ten years. He has worked as a teacher since 2015, teaching maths in his local comprehensive school. Prior to that he worked in the financial sector where he gained a thorough understanding of some of the challenges facing our economy.

The local Labour Party in Harrogate and Knaresborough will be out campaigning for Mark Sewards across the constituency over the next few weeks.

Mark’s campaign will focus on a broad range of local and national issues including:

Opposing cuts to local schools and hospitals

Protecting the green belt and opposing a relief road through the Nidd Gorge

Supporting the police who keep our streets safe

Standing up for pensioners and voting to keep the Pension Triple Lock

Fighting for a Brexit deal that protects jobs and investment in Harrogate and Knaresborough

Mark Sewards said: I’m delighted to have been selected as Labour’s candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough. On June 8th, local people have a choice between an uncaring Tory government and a hardworking Labour MP who will stand up for their interests. If you put your trust in me, I’ll be a fighting MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough who puts local people first.

Mark will spend the next month speaking to people across Harrogate and Knaresborough on the doorstep and out in the community. He wants to listen to the concerns of local residents so that he can be a strong local voice for Harrogate and Knaresborough in parliament.