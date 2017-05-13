Your local nominations for Parliamentary Candidates

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Nominations closed at 4pm on 11 May 2017 for candidates intending to stand in next month’s general election, and with less than two weeks to go until the deadline to register to vote, Harrogate Borough Council is urging residents to make sure they are registered in time.

On Thursday 8 June voters in the Harrogate district will go to the polls to elect their Member of Parliament in the general election. The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Monday 22 May 2017. Anyone who has not yet received a poll card may not be registered to vote at their current address and can register online at www.gov.uk/registertovote

Those voters who are unable to cast their vote in person on Thursday 8 June 2017 can apply for a postal or proxy vote. Voting by post is an easy and convenient alternative to voting in person. The deadline to apply to vote by post for the general election is 5pm on Tuesday 23 May, and voters will receive their ballot papers around Wednesday 31 May.

Proxy voting allows you to nominate someone else to cast your vote for you. The deadline to apply to vote by proxy at the general election is 5pm on Wednesday 31 May 2017.

There are three parliamentary constituencies within the Harrogate district – Harrogate and Knaresborough; Skipton and Ripon; and Selby and Ainsty. Registered voters will be able to vote for one of the candidates in the constituency in which they live.

The candidate are as follows:

Harrogate and Knaresborough constituency

Helen Catherine Flynn – Liberal Democrats

Donald George Fraser – Independent

Andrew Hanson Jones – The Conservative Party

Mark James Sewards – Labour Party

Skipton and Ripon constituency

Andy Brown – Green Party

Jack Malcolm Hopper Render – The Yorkshire Party

Julian Richard Smith – The Conservative Party

Alan Peter Woodhead – Labour Party

Selby and Ainsty constituency

Nigel Adams – The Conservative Party

David Bowgett – Labour Party

Callum Delhoy – Liberal Democrats

Tony Pycroft – UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Jennifer Norton, Deputy Acting Returning Officer for Harrogate Borough Council said: The general election registration deadline is fast approaching. With less than two weeks to go I would urge everyone in the Harrogate district to take action now if they are not already registered to vote. This election is an opportunity to have your say on who will represent the people of the Harrogate district at a national level. We don’t want anyone to miss out on this opportunity.

Emma Hartley, Head of Campaigns at the Electoral Commission, said: Our research indicates that recent home movers in particular are less likely to be registered to vote. Often people think that applying to pay council tax means you are added to the electoral register too, but that is not the case. If you’ve moved house in the past few months make sure you take five minutes and go online to register to vote now.

Further details on the general election including the statement of persons nominated can be found at:

Harrogate and Knaresborough constituency: www.harrogate.gov.uk/elections

Skipton and Ripon constituency: http://www.cravendc.gov.uk

Selby and Ainsty constituency: http://www.selby.gov.uk/generalelection2017