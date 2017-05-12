Missing 15-year-old York boy

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Police in York have issued an appeal to find a 15-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Alex McKenna was last seen in Viking Road on Thursday afternoon (11 May 2017) and due to his age and the length of time he has been missing, officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, of stocky build and has brown hair a brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing black, tracksuit trousers and a grey, ‘Call of Duty’ t-shirt, red shoes, and a black hoody with writing on the back.

Due to his keenness to travel, officers believe he could have travelled away from York and could be anywhere in the country. They are appealing to anyone who has used public transport from York, including bus and train passengers to contact them if they recognise Alex.

Anyone who has seen Alex since 1.15pm on Thursday afternoon or knows of his current whereabouts is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, if you have an immediate sighting of him, please call 999.