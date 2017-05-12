Last call for Macmillan Spring Ball tickets

Share Share +1 Shares 0

The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre are hosting their Spring Ball on the 20 May 2017 and are putting a final call to get your tickets.

The black tie event is being held at the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate and will feature a welcome drink, 3-course meal, with wine, along with music and entertainment.

High-light of the Entertainment on the night will be entertainment from international magician, Danny Hunt and Amethyst Magic – renowned for combining breath taking state of the art illusions and classical sleight of hand magic, they have travelled the world with their shows and featured on many TV shows.

Sarah Grant, SROMC Health and Wellbeing Manager and Spring Ball Chair, said: We are in the final stages of planning now and need to put the final numbers to the Old Swan on Monday. We have over 200 attending, but have room for more tables. Also, if you have a raffle prize to donate we would be absolutely delighted to talk to you. We are very grateful to all our sponsors and supporters – it’s looking like it will be a great night!

Music will be by local band, Ticket 415, playing a mixture of original material and covers from the Rolling Stones to Rihanna.

See http://sromcspringball.uk/ for more details. Tickets are £70.

Please contact Sarah by email on sromcspringball@gmail.com or by telephone 01423 557 317.