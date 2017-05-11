Park View car park in Harrogate to close for refurbishment

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Park View car park in Harrogate is to close on Monday 15 May 2017 to allow a major refurbishment project to be carried out.

The car park, which is owned by Harrogate Borough Council, will undergo a number of improvements including the complete re-surfacing of the car park and the relining of parking bays. To enable the improvements to be carried out, the car park will be closed to all users for up to a week – re-opening by Sunday 21 May.

During this time, motorists will be able to use alternative off road car parks which are located nearby, including the Odeon car park, Dragon Road car park and Victoria car park.

The work is part of a major refurbishment programme that is currently being undertaken in the district to improve car parking facilities. Earlier this year, the car park at Conyngham Hall in Knaresborough, underwent significant renovation to enhance the experience for motorists.

Dean Richardson, Harrogate Borough Council’s Head of Safer Communities said: The work being undertaken at Park View car park is part of a wider refurbishment programme which has recently seen car parks in Ripon and Knaresborough undergo improvements. We will continue to invest in our car parks in the future to ensure that motorists have a good experience when visiting our towns. I would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this work and thank users of the car park for their co-operation whilst we undertake these improvements, which we aim to finish as soon as possible.