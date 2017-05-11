Multi million pound investment to improve safety at Gouthwaite reservoir

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Important safety improvements to Gouthwaite reservoir will start this month (May). Yorkshire Water is investing £7 million in the scheme in Nidderdale near Pateley Bridge, which is expected to be complete by the summer of 2018.

Engineering specialists, Mott MacDonald Bentley, will build a new overflow collection channel on the reservoir dam. The overflow structure is used to let water into the River Nidd in a controlled way after a storm. The capacity of the current overflow needs to be increased to improve reservoir safety.

Yorkshire Water Project Manager, Mark Broady, said: This investment will ensure that the reservoir overflow continues to safely carry out its role. We understand this a popular area for walkers and cyclists and any visitors to the reservoir will notice some additional noise, traffic and our teams in the area. “Please be assured we’re doing everything we can to keep disturbance to a minimum during this important project.

Gouthwaite reservoir was built in 1901 and is a compensation reservoir for the River Nidd. It took eight years to build and is unusual as it’s managed by the Gouthwaite Management Board, which was set up by an Act of Parliament. Yorkshire Water and the Environment Agency provide advice to the board.

Some work to improve access to and operation of the reservoir’s valve towers has already been completed.